Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $23.70 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.70 million and $1.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and Huobi. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.01940588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00123194 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, DragonEX, Allbit, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, COSS, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

