Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Purchases A$77,805.00 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 35,000 shares of Wam Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,805.00 ($55,180.85).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,201 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,477.13 ($20,196.55).

On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,664 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,082.24 ($15,661.16).

On Monday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 25,463 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,782.49 ($40,271.27).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,715 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,528.73 ($37,254.41).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 50,124 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,024.66 ($78,740.89).

Shares of WGB remained flat at $A$2.25 ($1.60) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,127 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.15. Wam Global Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.88 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of A$2.47 ($1.75).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

