Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $5.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

