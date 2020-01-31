Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €283.15 ($329.24).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €292.95 ($340.64) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €280.42. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

