Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Waves has a total market capitalization of $90.41 million and $84.35 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00009485 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Huobi and Liqui. During the last week, Waves has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,020,600 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Tidex, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Kuna, Exrates, HitBTC, BCEX, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Coinbe, Huobi, Indodax, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

