Wavesbet Market Capitalization Achieves $83,586.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $83,586.00 and $31,259.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00139930 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005889 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

