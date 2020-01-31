WAX Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. WAX has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $424,949.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,609,932,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,534,006 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Tidex, Bibox, C2CX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

