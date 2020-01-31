Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.11. 9,995,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

