Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.34. 180,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

