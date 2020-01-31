Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $201.42. 7,262,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The stock has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

