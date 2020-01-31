Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $350.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 41.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $350,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

