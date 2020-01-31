Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $65,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

