Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $115.77. 22,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $115.93.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.