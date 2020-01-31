WealthNavi Inc. Has $612.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 33.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $612,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. 295,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

