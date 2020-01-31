WealthNavi Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 8.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $151,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 203,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $149.33. 13,419,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

