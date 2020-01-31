WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

