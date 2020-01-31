WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $110.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $100.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 213,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

