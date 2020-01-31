Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

