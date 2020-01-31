Wedbush Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

DNLI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 35,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,873. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

