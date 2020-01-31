Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ: CVTI):

1/27/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/24/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

1/17/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

12/3/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CVTI stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

