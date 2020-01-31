Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2020 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 8,100 ($106.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,900 ($103.92).

1/20/2020 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 7,250 ($95.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,950 ($91.42).

1/17/2020 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/2/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 174 ($2.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,602 ($113.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,952 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,922.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.43.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

