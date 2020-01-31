Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/7/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,572. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

