Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2020 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

1/27/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

1/23/2020 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

1/21/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PAGS stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Get PagSeguro Digital Ltd alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 454,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.