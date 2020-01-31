Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF):

1/31/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

1/25/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

1/22/2020 – J & J Snack Foods is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

1/8/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

1/1/2020 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

12/27/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

12/18/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

12/9/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/6/2019 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.96. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $148.43 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Get J & J Snack Foods Corp alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.