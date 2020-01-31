Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently:

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

1/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,000 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,309.68. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

