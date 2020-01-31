Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD):

1/22/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $250.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

12/19/2019 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

TTD traded down $10.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.48. 53,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $293.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Trade Desk Inc alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $122,591.28. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $357,096.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,650.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,949 shares of company stock worth $57,291,234. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.