Weingarten Realty Investors to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 26,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

