Well Done LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.76. 558,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

