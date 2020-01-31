Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. 230,276 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.