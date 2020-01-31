Well Done LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of ACWV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,955 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.