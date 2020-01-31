Well Done LLC Sells 9,415 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,754,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 19,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,225. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

