Wells Fargo & Co Cuts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $290.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.20.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

