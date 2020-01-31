Wells Fargo & Co Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $98.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

