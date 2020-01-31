Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.