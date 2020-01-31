WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.77-5.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.444-14.444 billion.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.