Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

