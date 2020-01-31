Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

WDC stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

