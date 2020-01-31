Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

WDC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. 632,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

