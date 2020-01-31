Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

