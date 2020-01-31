Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.