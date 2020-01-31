Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the year.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

WNEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

