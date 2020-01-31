Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

