Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

