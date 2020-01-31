Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. 1,096,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

