Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

