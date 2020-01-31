Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of WY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

