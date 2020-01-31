Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston Sells 2,946 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,495. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

