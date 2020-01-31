Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$4.83. 1,533,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$5.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.