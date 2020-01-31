WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $116,942.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $116,942.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

