William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,890. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.